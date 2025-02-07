We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) ending at $231.36, denoting a -0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.
Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 1.17% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's of 0% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Broadcom Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.62 billion, showing a 22.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.31 per share and a revenue of $61 billion, representing changes of +29.57% and +18.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Broadcom Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Currently, Broadcom Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.41.
We can additionally observe that AVGO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
