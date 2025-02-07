We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $16.92, demonstrating a +0.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 9.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 275%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.2 million, up 51.83% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.61% lower within the past month. At present, Adma Biologics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.17.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
