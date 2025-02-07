We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) reached $10.66, with a +1.91% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.
The mining company's stock has climbed by 7.28% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.62% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.56, showcasing a 1020% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.3 billion, reflecting a 15.83% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 115.73% downward. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.