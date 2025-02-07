We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) standing at $19.06, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.
Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a gain of 7.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.61% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $6.27 billion, representing changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.87% lower. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.14.
Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.