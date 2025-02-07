Back to top

Compared to Estimates, SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, SS&C Technologies (SSNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.58, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of +3.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SS&C Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $275.70 million versus $261.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $275.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $272.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
Shares of SS&C Technologies have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

