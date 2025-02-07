We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) closed at $37.32, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.36% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.12% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.08, marking a 27.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $122.22 million, up 15.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Looking at valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.83. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.83 for its industry.
Investors should also note that COCO has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
