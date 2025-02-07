Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO - Free Report) reported $173.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.91 million, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phillips Edison & Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $169.46 million versus $165.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other property income: $0.81 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Revenues- Fees and management income: $2.79 million versus $2.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Net income (loss) per share- diluted: $0.15 versus $0.16 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Phillips Edison & Company here>>>

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise