Is Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Sector - Tech fund? Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX - Free Report) is a potential starting point. FADTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
Objective
The world of Sector - Tech funds is an area filled with options, and FADTX is one of them. Sector - Tech mutual funds allow investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. Tech companies can be in any number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, networking just to name a few.
History of Fund/Manager
Fidelity is responsible for FADTX, and the company is based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Advisor Technology A debuted in September of 1996. Since then, FADTX has accumulated assets of about $2.70 billion, according to the most recently available information. Adam Benjamin is the fund's current manager and has held that role since July of 2020.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. FADTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 23.41% and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 11.13%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.58%, the standard deviation of FADTX over the past three years is 25.1%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 24.53% compared to the category average of 17.31%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.21, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 6.38. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FADTX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared to the category average of 1.01%. From a cost perspective, FADTX is actually cheaper than its peers.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Fidelity Advisor Technology A ( FADTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.
