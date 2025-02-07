See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund C(JCICX - Free Report) : 1.34% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JCICX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 17.05% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional(JGLTX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.64%. JGLTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 18.18% over the last five years.
Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund(VYSVX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VYSVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. VYSVX has an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0.5%, and annual returns of 11.02% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.