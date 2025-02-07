Is a Beat in the Cards for Assurant This Earnings Season?

Assurant, Inc. ( AIZ Quick Quote AIZ - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 11, after the closing bell. AIZ delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Factors to Note
Solid performance at the Global Housing segment, as well as growth in Global Lifestyle, is likely to have aided the fourth-quarter performance of Assurant.
Revenues are likely to have benefited from improved net earned premiums and higher net investment income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, suggesting growth of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Net earned premiums are expected to have benefited from higher premiums in the Global Housing and Global Lifestyle segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter net earned premiums, fees and other income is pegged at $2.5 billion. We expect net earned premiums to be $2.4 billion in the to-be-reported quarter. We expect fees and other income to increase 2.7% to $446.2 million in the fourth quarter. Net investment income is likely to have gained from higher yields and asset balances in fixed maturity securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter net investment income is pegged at $134 million. We expect net investment income to be $142.8 million. Global Housing is expected to have been driven by Homeowners top-line growth, including growth in policies in-force and higher average premiums within lender-placed insurance as well as growth across various specialty products. The non-run rate adjustment is likely to have offset the decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $637 million, suggesting growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $607.8 million. Global Lifestyle is likely to have benefited from Connected Living from mobile growth, including contributions from newly launched trade-in programs and global device protection programs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $2.3 billion. Total benefits, losses and expenses might have escalated because of higher underwriting and selling, general and administrative expenses. We expect total expenses to be $2.6 billion. Continued share buybacks are likely to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share, suggesting a decline of 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. What Our Quantitative Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Assurant this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Earnings ESP: Assurant has an Earnings ESP of +9.37%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $4.33 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: AIZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Other Stocks to Consider
Some other insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( BFH Quick Quote BFH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.44, indicating a year-over-year increase of 52%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. BFH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two. Primerica, Inc. ( PRI Quick Quote PRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.96, indicating an increase of 16.7% from the year-ago reported figure. PRI’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two. Trupanion, Inc. ( TRUP Quick Quote TRUP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +168.42% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 6 cents, indicating an increase of 220% from the year-ago reported figure. TRUP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters
Image: Bigstock
Is a Beat in the Cards for Assurant This Earnings Season?
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 11, after the closing bell. AIZ delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Factors to Note
Solid performance at the Global Housing segment, as well as growth in Global Lifestyle, is likely to have aided the fourth-quarter performance of Assurant.
Revenues are likely to have benefited from improved net earned premiums and higher net investment income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, suggesting growth of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Net earned premiums are expected to have benefited from higher premiums in the Global Housing and Global Lifestyle segments.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter net earned premiums, fees and other income is pegged at $2.5 billion. We expect net earned premiums to be $2.4 billion in the to-be-reported quarter. We expect fees and other income to increase 2.7% to $446.2 million in the fourth quarter.
Net investment income is likely to have gained from higher yields and asset balances in fixed maturity securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter net investment income is pegged at $134 million. We expect net investment income to be $142.8 million.
Global Housing is expected to have been driven by Homeowners top-line growth, including growth in policies in-force and higher average premiums within lender-placed insurance as well as growth across various specialty products.
The non-run rate adjustment is likely to have offset the decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $637 million, suggesting growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $607.8 million.
Global Lifestyle is likely to have benefited from Connected Living from mobile growth, including contributions from newly launched trade-in programs and global device protection programs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $2.3 billion.
Total benefits, losses and expenses might have escalated because of higher underwriting and selling, general and administrative expenses. We expect total expenses to be $2.6 billion.
Continued share buybacks are likely to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share, suggesting a decline of 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Assurant this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Assurant has an Earnings ESP of +9.37%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $4.33 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Assurant, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Assurant, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Assurant, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: AIZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BFH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.44, indicating a year-over-year increase of 52%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BFH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two.
Primerica, Inc. (PRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.96, indicating an increase of 16.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
PRI’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two.
Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +168.42% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 6 cents, indicating an increase of 220% from the year-ago reported figure.
TRUP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters