Seeking Clues to Ventas (VTR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Ventas (VTR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ventas metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio' to come in at $220.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased' will reach $151.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' at $850.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Third party capital management revenues' should come in at $4.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest and other income' should arrive at $5.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $319.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $435.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Ventas shares have recorded returns of +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VTR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.