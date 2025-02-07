We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Biogen (BIIB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.42 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Biogen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Total' will likely reach $394.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.2%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- Total' stands at $416.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Anti-CD20 therapeutic programs' should come in at $442.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product, net' should arrive at $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- United States' to come in at $214.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- Rest of world' to reach $181.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Rest of world' will reach $177.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.1% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- United States' will reach $39.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- United States' at $156.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Interferon- Rest of world' of $97.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.7%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Interferon- United States' reaching $140.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- Rest of World' will reach $256.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen here>>>
Shares of Biogen have experienced a change of -5.6% in the past month compared to the +1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIIB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>