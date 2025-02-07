Berry Global (BERY) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you looked into how
Berry Global ( BERY Quick Quote BERY - Free Report) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this packaging company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.
In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.
International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.
Our review of BERY's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.
The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $2.39 billion, marking a decline of 16.4% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of BERY's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.
A Closer Look at BERY's Revenue Streams Abroad
Rest of world accounted for 5.41% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $129 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -42.31%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $223.59 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of world contributed $301 million (9.50%) and $282 million (9.88%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Europe generated $840 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 35.22% of the total. This represented a surprise of +0.56% compared to the $835.32 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $1.08 billion (34.15%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.01 billion (35.44%) to the total revenue.
Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets
It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Berry Global will post revenues of $2.52 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 18% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Rest of world and Europe to this revenue are 9.4% and 35.3%, translating into $236.07 million and $891.37 million, respectively.
Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $10.05 billion for the full year, marking a decrease of 18% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Rest of world and Europe are projected to be 9.4% ($943.91 million) and 35.1% ($3.52 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.
The Bottom Line
Relying on international markets for revenues, Berry Global faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.
In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.
We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.
The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an
externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.
Berry Global, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Examining the Latest Trends in Berry Global's Stock Value
Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 5.7% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 1.9%. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, Berry Global's industry group, has ascended 1.6% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 5.5% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 6.2% during this interval.
