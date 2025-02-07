We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to CVS Health (CVS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 58% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $97.06 billion, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CVS Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment' reaching $33.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits' will reach $32.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Health Services segment' will likely reach $44.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Other' will reach $607.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical benefit ratio (MBR)' of 95.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Medical membership - Total' stands at 27.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.66 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement' at $1.30 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.34 billion.
Analysts expect 'Medical membership - ASC - Commercial' to come in at 14.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.09 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical membership - Insured - Commercial' should arrive at 4.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.25 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pharmacy claims processed' should come in at 492.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 600.8 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical membership - Commercial - Total' will reach 18.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.34 million.
Analysts forecast 'Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone)' to reach 4.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
