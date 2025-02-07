See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Citizens, Inc. (CIA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Citizens, Inc. (CIA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Citizens (CIA) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Citizens (CIA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $5.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 23.7% gain over the past four weeks.
The insurer is poised to grow on competitive advantages in expanding niche markets globally, rapid sales force expansion, and expertise in profitable product development.
Its low risk business model and conservative balance sheet management ensures financial strength. Its debt free balance sheet, access to $20 million line of credit and cash inflows for two decades provides liquidity to support growth initiatives.
This insurance company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%. Revenues are expected to be $65.24 million, down 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Citizens, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CIA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Citizens is a member of the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. One other stock in the same industry, GoHealth (GOCO - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.7% lower at $15.79. GOCO has returned 10.6% over the past month.
For GoHealth
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.16. This represents a change of +93.3% from what the company reported a year ago. GoHealth currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).