See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Has Associated BancCorp (ASB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Associated Banc-Corp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Associated Banc-Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASB's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ASB has moved about 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 6.6% on average. This shows that Associated Banc-Corp is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.2%.
For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Associated Banc-Corp belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that ASB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.1%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Associated Banc-Corp and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.