We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Wireless Ronin Technologies (CREX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. (CREX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is one of 608 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CREX's full-year earnings has moved 110% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CREX has returned about 6.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.1%.
For Akamai Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.2% so far this year, so CREX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Akamai Technologies belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved -2.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. and Akamai Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.