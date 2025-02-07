We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Braskem (BAK) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Braskem (BAK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Braskem is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Braskem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAK's full-year earnings has moved 118.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BAK has returned 18.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.4% on average. This means that Braskem is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
National Fuel Gas (NFG - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19%.
For National Fuel Gas, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Braskem is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that BAK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
National Fuel Gas, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +1.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Braskem and National Fuel Gas as they could maintain their solid performance.