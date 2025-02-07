See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Halma (HLMAF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Halma (HLMAF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Cadre Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cadre Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRE's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CDRE has returned 11.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 2.3% on average. This means that Cadre Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Halma (HLMAF - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.2%.
For Halma, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cadre Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, meaning that CDRE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Halma is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cadre Holdings, Inc. and Halma as they could maintain their solid performance.