Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Vita Coco Company (COCO) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 180 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, COCO has gained about 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -0.3%. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
ThredUp (TDUP - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 76.3%.
Over the past three months, ThredUp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.8% this year, meaning that COCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ThredUp, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved -1% so far this year.
Vita Coco Company, Inc. and ThredUp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.