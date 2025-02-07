We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.56, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.85. Over the past year, EPD's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.24 and as low as 9.93, with a median of 10.48.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that EPD has a P/CF ratio of 8.73. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. EPD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.76. Over the past 52 weeks, EPD's P/CF has been as high as 9.10 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 7.87.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Enterprise Products Partners is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EPD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.