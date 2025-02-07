See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Flexsteel Industries is one of 266 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FLXS has moved about 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.1% on average. This shows that Flexsteel Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 16% year-to-date.
In Roblox's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so FLXS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Roblox belongs to the Gaming industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved -0.2% year to date.
Flexsteel Industries and Roblox could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.