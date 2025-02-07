Back to top

Is Globale Online (GLBE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Global-e Online Ltd. is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global-e Online Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLBE's full-year earnings has moved 800% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GLBE has returned about 9.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9.8%. This means that Global-e Online Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 164.3%.

For Noodles & Co. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global-e Online Ltd. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.2% this year, meaning that GLBE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Noodles & Co. however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +6.2% so far this year.

Global-e Online Ltd. and Noodles & Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


