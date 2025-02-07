We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Investors Undervaluing Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) . GDEN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GDEN has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.26.
Finally, our model also underscores that GDEN has a P/CF ratio of 7.41. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GDEN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.82. GDEN's P/CF has been as high as 7.69 and as low as 2.28, with a median of 2.82, all within the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Golden Entertainment's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GDEN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.