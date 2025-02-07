Back to top

Is OP Bancorp (OPBK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is OP Bancorp (OPBK - Free Report) . OPBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.72. Over the past 52 weeks, OPBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.35 and as low as 5.88, with a median of 8.25.

Another notable valuation metric for OPBK is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.08. Within the past 52 weeks, OPBK's P/B has been as high as 1.34 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OPBK has a P/S ratio of 1.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.24.

Finally, our model also underscores that OPBK has a P/CF ratio of 8.42. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. OPBK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.52. Over the past 52 weeks, OPBK's P/CF has been as high as 10.31 and as low as 5.06, with a median of 6.92.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in OP Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OPBK is an impressive value stock right now.


