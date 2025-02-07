We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Surges 5.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $11.07. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Pagaya retained its rally for the fourth straight day, driven by its strength as a product-focused technology provider leveraging AI-powered solutions and data science to enhance financial outcomes for institutions, customers and investors. The company emphasizes expanding its lending network, optimizing credit evaluation processes and scaling a robust data ecosystem. Growth strategies include onboarding enterprise lenders, deepening partner relationships, and expanding into new markets and products while focusing on capital efficiency and innovation.
The price rise of Pagaya on Feb. 6 can be attributed to its announcement of a forward flow agreement with Blue Owl Capital to purchase consumer loans of up to $2.4 billion via the PGY network over 24 months. This complements Pagaya’s ABS program, enhancing its capital-efficient funding strategy.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $264.96 million, up 21.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Pagaya Technologies Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 22.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PGY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% higher at $14.20. NRDS has returned -1.1% in the past month.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.01. This represents a change of +133.3% from what the company reported a year ago. NerdWallet, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).