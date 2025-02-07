Back to top

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) closed at $113.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.64% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.26, marking a 34.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.61 billion, indicating a 17.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.55.

We can additionally observe that SN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 30, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

