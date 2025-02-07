We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) closed at $17.04, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.95% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.
Shares of the gold and copper mining company have appreciated by 8.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Barrick Gold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.85%.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.46% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Barrick Gold holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Barrick Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.26, which means Barrick Gold is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can additionally observe that GOLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.