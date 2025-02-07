Back to top

Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Accenture (ACN - Free Report) ending at $385.98, denoting a -0.35% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained 8.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.84, reflecting a 2.53% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.62 billion, up 5.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.73 per share and revenue of $68.72 billion, indicating changes of +6.53% and +5.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Accenture presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.44. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.17.

Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.


