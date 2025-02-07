We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $32.27, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.36%.
The the stock of oil and gas company has risen by 2.7% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BP in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 47.66% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $57.71 billion, showing a 9.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.04% lower. As of now, BP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.
Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
