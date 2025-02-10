We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2000.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $938.33 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. XNTK seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The NYSE Technology Index is composed of 35 leading U.S.-listed technology-related companies.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.39%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 70.50% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (AVGO - Free Report) accounts for about 3.12% of total assets, followed by Applovin Corp Class A (APP - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 30.19% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 6.57% so far this year and it's up approximately 22.44% in the last one year (as of 02/10/2025). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $167.48 and $216.73.
The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 28.07% for the trailing three-year period. With about 37 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XNTK is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $73.19 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $86.10 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VGT charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
