Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?
The iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE - Free Report) was launched on 06/12/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.27 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. IYE seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Energy RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.67%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 98.50% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 22.23% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp (CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips (COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 68.76% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF has added about 3.01% so far, and is up roughly 10.10% over the last 12 months (as of 02/10/2025). IYE has traded between $43.62 and $51.38 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 25.54% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 45 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Energy ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.68 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $32.80 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.09% and XLE charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.