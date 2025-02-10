We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BP Strikes Oil & Gas in Egypt's King Mariout Offshore Block
BP plc (BP - Free Report) , the UK-based energy major, has made a significant oil and natural gas discovery in the King Mariout offshore block in Egypt’s northern Mediterranean waters. The find was confirmed by Egypt’s prime minister Mostafa Madbouly during a press conference, with more details expected soon.
BP's King Mariout Discovery Boosts Egypt’s Energy Plans
The King Mariout exploration well is strategically located near BP’s existing facilities and subsea pipelines in the West Nile Delta project. This proximity is expected to streamline the integration of the new reserves into Egypt’s energy infrastructure, supporting the country’s goal of increasing domestic production.
This discovery came amid heightened offshore drilling activity in the Mediterranean. Over the past six months, major players like Chevron, ExxonMobil, Eni and BP have been actively exploring key fields, including Khanjar-1, Nefertari-1 and Zohr.
BP’s Expanding Presence in the Mediterranean
BP has been advancing its offshore developments in the region. The company recently completed the drilling of two additional gas production wells at the Raven Field and in the Mediterranean, with gas output expected to commence this month. Following this, BP has now shifted its focus to the King Mariout block, targeting natural gas in the Lower Miocene layer. Drilling is expected to reach its reservoir by the end of the month.
BP-ADNOC JV Strengthens Egyptian Energy Ties
BP is also strengthening its gas business in Egypt through a joint venture (JV) with ADNOC, known as BP-XRG JV. This partnership aims to enhance Egypt’s gas production and contribute to the country’s broader goal of drilling 586 oil and gas wells by 2030. The JV, majority-owned by BP with a 51% stake, is set to begin operations in Egypt as ADNOC expands its global footprint.
BP’s latest discoveries and partnerships highlight its deepening commitment to Egypt’s energy sector, reinforcing its role as a key player in the Mediterranean’s natural gas landscape.
BP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BP currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
