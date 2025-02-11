We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $316.82 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Walker & Dunlop metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Property sales broker fees' of $20.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.5%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income' to come in at $39.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Servicing fees' stands at $83.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.
Shares of Walker & Dunlop have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.