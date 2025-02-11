We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Zoetis (ZTS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.31 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zoetis metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' of $20.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Companion Animal' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Livestock' to reach $719.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Livestock - Cattle' will reach $376.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Livestock - Swine' to come in at $138.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Livestock - Poultry' reaching $133.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- International - Livestock' will reach $462.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal' stands at $552.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' should arrive at $254.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
Zoetis shares have witnessed a change of +5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZTS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.