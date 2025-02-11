We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.16 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Applied Materials metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' will reach $26.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -66.7% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' will reach $5.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' of $175.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' stands at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Materials here>>>
Over the past month, Applied Materials shares have recorded returns of +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMAT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>