We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. Revenues are expected to be $301.05 million, up 34.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CyberArk metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Maintenance and professional services' to reach $63.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Perpetual license' to come in at $4.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -41.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription' will likely reach $232.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +54.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $744 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' of $182.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $192 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' reaching $978.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $582 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CyberArk here>>>
Over the past month, shares of CyberArk have returned +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, CYBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>