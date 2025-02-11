We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Moody's (MCO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Moody's (MCO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.7 billion, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Moody's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics' will reach $858.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services' stands at $832.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights' at $242.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information' will reach $219.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions' should come in at $396.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Moody's investor services (MIS) - Intersegment revenue' reaching $50.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue' should arrive at $3.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Corporate finance' of $422.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance' will reach $127.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance' to come in at $129.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics' to reach $861.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Moody's investor services' will likely reach $879.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.2% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Moody's here>>>
Over the past month, Moody's shares have recorded returns of +11.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MCO will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>