Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN - Free Report) . FUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.60, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.69. Over the past year, FUN's Forward P/E has been as high as 57.69 and as low as 10.82, with a median of 12.60.
Another notable valuation metric for FUN is its P/B ratio of 1.94. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.58. Within the past 52 weeks, FUN's P/B has been as high as 2.13 and as low as -4.33, with a median of -3.04.
Finally, investors should note that FUN has a P/CF ratio of 14.85. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FUN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.95. FUN's P/CF has been as high as 16.29 and as low as 6.84, with a median of 8.12, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FUN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.