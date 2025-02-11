We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is The Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
The Ensign Group (ENSG - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ENSG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 22.10 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.41. ENSG's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.63 and as low as 20.85, with a median of 22.88, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that ENSG holds a PEG ratio of 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENSG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.58. ENSG's PEG has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.53, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ENSG's P/B ratio of 4.45. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 8.60. Within the past 52 weeks, ENSG's P/B has been as high as 5.28 and as low as 4.17, with a median of 4.66.
Finally, our model also underscores that ENSG has a P/CF ratio of 24.68. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ENSG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 32.34. Within the past 12 months, ENSG's P/CF has been as high as 29.30 and as low as 22.83, with a median of 25.32.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Ensign Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ENSG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.