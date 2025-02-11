We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Investors Undervaluing ChampionX (CHX) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CHX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.90, which compares to its industry's average of 19.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CHX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.97 and as low as 12.43, with a median of 15.38.
CHX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CHX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.49. Within the past year, CHX's PEG has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.08.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CHX's P/B ratio of 3.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.97. Over the past 12 months, CHX's P/B has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 2.73, with a median of 3.43.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CHX has a P/S ratio of 1.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CHX has a P/CF ratio of 9.84. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CHX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.78. Within the past 12 months, CHX's P/CF has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 8.89, with a median of 10.63.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in ChampionX's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CHX is an impressive value stock right now.