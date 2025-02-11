We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Investors Undervaluing Globe Life (GL) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Globe Life (GL - Free Report) . GL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.76, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.01. Over the last 12 months, GL's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.95 and as low as 4.15, with a median of 8.13.
Another notable valuation metric for GL is its P/B ratio of 2.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.33. Over the past 12 months, GL's P/B has been as high as 2.69 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 2.02.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GL has a P/S ratio of 1.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.83.
Finally, we should also recognize that GL has a P/CF ratio of 7.19. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. GL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.36. Within the past 12 months, GL's P/CF has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 6.53.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Globe Life's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.