Is Thermon (THR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Thermon (THR - Free Report) . THR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.85, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.32. Over the past year, THR's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.54 and as low as 12.27, with a median of 14.52.
Another notable valuation metric for THR is its P/B ratio of 1.82. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.36. Within the past 52 weeks, THR's P/B has been as high as 2.53 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.10.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THR has a P/S ratio of 1.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.63.
Finally, our model also underscores that THR has a P/CF ratio of 13.79. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. THR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past year, THR's P/CF has been as high as 17.23 and as low as 13.01, with a median of 14.90.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Thermon's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, THR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.