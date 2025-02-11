We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Beam Therapeutics Inc. is one of 1011 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEAM's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BEAM has returned 10.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Beam Therapeutics Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 41.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2400%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 510 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, meaning that BEAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Aurora Cannabis Inc. falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 83 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Beam Therapeutics Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.