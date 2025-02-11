See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
TASK vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with TaskUs (TASK - Free Report) and Epam (EPAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, TaskUs is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Epam has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TASK likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EPAM has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
TASK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.15, while EPAM has a forward P/E of 23.02. We also note that TASK has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPAM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.08.
Another notable valuation metric for TASK is its P/B ratio of 3. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EPAM has a P/B of 4.17.
Based on these metrics and many more, TASK holds a Value grade of B, while EPAM has a Value grade of D.
TASK sticks out from EPAM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TASK is the better option right now.