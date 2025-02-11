We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Republic Services to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, after market close.
RSG has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.2%.
Republic Services’ Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $4.1 billion, hinting at a 6.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is anticipated to have been fueled by improved segmental performances.
We expect revenues from the Collection segment to be $2.8 billion, suggesting 5.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Landfill revenues (net) are anticipated at $443.8 million, implying a year-over-year 5.8% increase. Our estimate for Transfer revenues (net) is at $204.3 million, indicating 8.6% growth on a year-over-year basis. We expect Environmental Solutions revenues (net) of $458.4 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10.9%. The Other segment’s revenues are estimated at $199.8 million, implying a 13.9% year-over-year increase.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.37, suggesting a 2.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
We anticipate adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion, implying a 6.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The EBITDA margin is expected to be 26.87%, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 30 basis points.
What Our Model Says About RSG
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
RSG has an Earnings ESP of -1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.
V2X, Inc. (VVX - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.1, suggesting a 7.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 13.4%.
VVX carries an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents, suggesting 20% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%.
TRU carries an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.