Target (TGT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Target (TGT - Free Report) ending at $131.28, denoting a -0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
Shares of the retailer have depreciated by 7.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Target in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.23, reflecting a 25.17% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.7 billion, down 3.82% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.68% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Target is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.36, so one might conclude that Target is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that TGT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.