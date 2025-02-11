We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $39.41, demonstrating a -0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.15, down 204.55% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.13 million, indicating a 94.97% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% lower. As of now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.