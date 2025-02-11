We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) reached $4.79, with a +0.42% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
The health care real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 24.54% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Medical Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $220.48 million, indicating a 280.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Medical Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.71% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Medical Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medical Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.43.
Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.