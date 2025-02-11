We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wingstop (WING) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Wingstop (WING - Free Report) ending at $308.48, denoting a +1.17% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
The the stock of restaurant chain has risen by 11.01% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.86, indicating a 34.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $164.43 million, indicating a 29.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% lower. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Wingstop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 70.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.04 of its industry.
Investors should also note that WING has a PEG ratio of 2.73 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.19 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.